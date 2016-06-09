Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Place Of Public Art In Rochester
You won't see as much public art at the airport as you used to. It's been largely a business decision, but artists say that visitors to Rochester should be greeted with cultural assets, not blaring advertisements.
What do Monroe County officials say? We talk about their perspective, and we talk about the larger place of public art in our community with our guests:
- Bleu Cease, executive director/curator of the Rochester Contemporary Art Center
- Richard Margolis, photographer
- Roslyn Bakst Goldman, past president of the Appraisers Association of America