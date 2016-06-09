© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Place Of Public Art In Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 9, 2016 at 3:25 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

  

You won't see as much public art at the airport as you used to. It's been largely a business decision, but artists say that visitors to Rochester should be greeted with cultural assets, not blaring advertisements.

What do Monroe County officials say? We talk about their perspective, and we talk about the larger place of public art in our community with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
