Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - The Science Of Drought
Donald Trump recently said that he doesn't think there is a real drought in California. That came as a surprise to scientists, who have been tracking the water crisis out west for a while now.
Our Monthly Science Roundtable digs in to the science of the drought: how closely tied to climate change is it? And how does it impact us in western New York? Our guests:
- Josh Goldowitz, professor and undergraduate coordinator for the Environmental Sustainability Health & Safety BS Degree Program in the College of Applied Science & Technology at RIT
- Matthew Hoffman, assistant professor in the School of Mathematical Sciences at RIT
- John Stella, associate professor in the Department of Forest and Natural Resources Management, SUNY-ESF
- Craig Miller, senior editor of Climate Watch at KQED