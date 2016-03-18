© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Table Top Opera Performance Raises Awareness Of Child Mortality

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 18, 2016 at 2:36 PM EDT
The Rochester Table Top Opera will present a new version of Gustav Mahler’s Kindertotenlieder to raise awareness of child mortality and child poverty in Rochester.

We preview the performance and discuss how organizations throughout our community are working together to improve outcomes for children. Our guests:

  • Matthew Brown, professor of music theory at the Eastman School of Music, and founding member of the Table Top Opera
  • Chris Farnum, volunteer coordinator of the Backpack Food Program at First Unitarian Church
  • Laura Sugarwala, member relations manager for Foodlink

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
