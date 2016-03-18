Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Table Top Opera Performance Raises Awareness Of Child Mortality
The Rochester Table Top Opera will present a new version of Gustav Mahler’s Kindertotenlieder to raise awareness of child mortality and child poverty in Rochester.
We preview the performance and discuss how organizations throughout our community are working together to improve outcomes for children. Our guests:
- Matthew Brown, professor of music theory at the Eastman School of Music, and founding member of the Table Top Opera
- Chris Farnum, volunteer coordinator of the Backpack Food Program at First Unitarian Church
- Laura Sugarwala, member relations manager for Foodlink