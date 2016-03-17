© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Examining Themes From Obama's Famous 2008 Speech On Race, Part 2

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 17, 2016 at 3:11 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We mark eight years since what was perhaps Barack Obama's most famous address: his speech on race in Philadelphia.

At the time, Senator Obama was locked in a tight battle with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president. He was dealing with questions about his association with Reverend Wright. Obama's speech, "A More Perfect Union," addressed a wide range of issues related to race in America. We ask: How has our country improved, relative to the themes of the speech? How have we regressed? How can we do better? Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Liferace relations1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More