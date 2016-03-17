Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Examining Themes From Obama's Famous 2008 Speech On Race, Part 2
We mark eight years since what was perhaps Barack Obama's most famous address: his speech on race in Philadelphia.
At the time, Senator Obama was locked in a tight battle with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president. He was dealing with questions about his association with Reverend Wright. Obama's speech, "A More Perfect Union," addressed a wide range of issues related to race in America. We ask: How has our country improved, relative to the themes of the speech? How have we regressed? How can we do better? Our guests:
- Shawn Brown, program coordinator for Teen Empowerment
- Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester
- Danielle Ponder, criminal defense attorney and lead singer of Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
- Verdis Robinson, professor of history and African American studies at Monroe Community College