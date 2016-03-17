Connections: Examining Themes From Obama's Famous 2008 Speech On Race, Part 1

We mark eight years since what was perhaps Barack Obama's most famous address: his speech on race in Philadelphia.

At the time, Senator Obama was locked in a tight battle with Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president. He was dealing with questions about his association with Reverend Wright. Obama's speech, "A More Perfect Union," addressed a wide range of issues related to race in America. We ask: How has our country improved, relative to the themes of the speech? How have we regressed? How can we do better? Our guests: