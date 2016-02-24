© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Bob Duffy And The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 24, 2016 at 4:20 PM EST
Bob Duffy, the CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, joins us in studio to mark his first full year in the role.

Duffy and his colleagues talk about their legislative preferences for the New York State legislature and current topics of interest, including paid family leave and raising the minimum wage. Our guests:

  • Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO
  • Susan George, Rochester Chamber of Commerce events director
  • Chris Wiest, Rochester Chamber of Commerce vice president of public policy and advocacy

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
