Connections: Bob Duffy And The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
Bob Duffy, the CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, joins us in studio to mark his first full year in the role.
Duffy and his colleagues talk about their legislative preferences for the New York State legislature and current topics of interest, including paid family leave and raising the minimum wage. Our guests:
- Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO
- Susan George, Rochester Chamber of Commerce events director
- Chris Wiest, Rochester Chamber of Commerce vice president of public policy and advocacy