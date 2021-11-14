-
ConnectionsNew York State is considering legislation to mandate paid leave.Monday night, the League of Women Voters is hosting a forum called "The Pros and Cons of…
-
Bob Duffy, the CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, joins us in studio to mark his first full year in the role.Duffy and his colleagues talk…
-
ConnectionsCalifornia has some of the strongest paid leave laws in the country. Is paid leave a practical idea for New York State? Our guests:Greg Biryla, executive…
-
First hour: Supporting caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's diseaseSecond hour: Is paid leave practical for New York State?More than 5 million…