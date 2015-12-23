Coming Up on Connections: Wednesday, December 23rd

First hour: Supporting caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease

Second hour: Is paid leave practical for New York State?

More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s one of the fastest growing diseases in the U.S., and the sixth leading cause of death. When we talk about Alzheimer’s, the focus is usually on patients, but what about the people who care for them? A number of local organizations, including Lifespan and the Alzheimer’s Association, are partnering to offer a new respite program for caregivers. We’ll learn more about the program, and new research on Alzheimer’s disease. Our guests:

Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director, Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE), UR Medicine

Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO, Lifespan of Greater Rochester

Teresa Galbier, president and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region

Jason Dusett, caregiver

Sharon Seitz, respite volunteer

In our second hour, we discuss paid leave. California has some of the strongest paid leave laws in the country. Is it a practical idea for New York State? Our guests:

