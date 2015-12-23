Coming Up on Connections: Wednesday, December 23rd
First hour: Supporting caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease
Second hour: Is paid leave practical for New York State?
More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s one of the fastest growing diseases in the U.S., and the sixth leading cause of death. When we talk about Alzheimer’s, the focus is usually on patients, but what about the people who care for them? A number of local organizations, including Lifespan and the Alzheimer’s Association, are partnering to offer a new respite program for caregivers. We’ll learn more about the program, and new research on Alzheimer’s disease. Our guests:
- Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director, Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE), UR Medicine
- Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO, Lifespan of Greater Rochester
- Teresa Galbier, president and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region
- Jason Dusett, caregiver
- Sharon Seitz, respite volunteer
In our second hour, we discuss paid leave. California has some of the strongest paid leave laws in the country. Is it a practical idea for New York State? Our guests:
- Greg Biryla, executive director, Unshackle Upstate
- Amy Collins, CEO, newshelves.com
- Marisa Lagos, reporter, California politics and government desk, KQED