Connections: Second Opinion LIVE! - High Cholesterol
More than 100 million adults in the U.S. have a cholesterol level of 200 or higher. But what does this mean? Should you be concerned if your cholesterol is over 200?
Our expert will answer your questions on high cholesterol, and we'll hear from someone who suffered two heart attacks in his mid 30's.
Our guests:
- Dr. Robert Block from University of Rochester Medical Center
- Cat Davis Ahmed from Familial Hypercholesterolemia Foundation
- Robert Guesno, retired police officer