We’re joined by journalist, author, and former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden. Lunden is the new host of WXXI’s nationally distributed medical…
Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and women's health & wellness advocate, Joan Lunden, has been named host of Second Opinion, public…
As part of the ongoing effort to stem the heroin and opioid crisis, a number of service providers are getting together Monday to offer support for people…
A prominent cardiologist and researcher based in Rochester has died. Dr. Arthur Moss died on Wednesday at the age of 86.Moss is credited with saving…
ConnectionsHeart disease affects 27.6 million American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We talk about common conditions,…
ConnectionsThe FTC recently adopted a new policy on homeopathic remedies. The makers of such products will have to provide reliable evidence for any health claims,…
ConnectionsBack by popular demand, this episode of Second Opinion LIVE is "Food: Fact or Fiction."Our experts answer your questions about food, nutrition, and diet.…
In this special episode of Second Opinion LIVE, we talk about Down Syndrome. One in every 691 babies in the U.S. is born with Down Syndrome, making it the…
ConnectionsIn this month's episode of Second Opinion LIVE, we talk about good bugs versus bad bugs. Although bacteria in your body are microscopic, they can cause…
ConnectionsIt's Second Opinion LIVE! Did you have a reaction to penicillin when you were a child, and now have a “Penicillin Allergy” sticker on your medical chart?…