Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is Common Core Wiping Out Literature?
Are the Common Core standards threatening to push great fiction out of the classroom? A local English teacher says, in a word: Yes. We'll expand on a recent conversation about the future of teaching classic literature with a pair of passionate guests:
- Evvy Fanning, English teacher at Pittsford Sutherland High School
- Gillian Moore, recent high school graduate