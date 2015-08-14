Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Fiction We Should Be Reading
In this edition of Education Friday on Connections, we talk with University of Rochester professor and author Joanna Scott, who recently penned a piece in The National titled "The Virtues of Difficult Fiction." The piece discussed how readers should be reading more complex and difficult literary works and why.