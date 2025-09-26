© 2025 WXXI News
Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 26, 2025
Nazareth has several simulation exam rooms for students from their nursing and physician assistant programs to practice patient care.

12:00 Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?

1:00 Addressing severe maternal morbidity

As the shortage of primary care doctors continues, the job market is on the upswing for advanced practice providers. WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, hosts the show, where she and her panel of experts discuss the responsibilities and employment outlook for these jobs, and examine legislation that proposes more independence for these health care professionals.

Our guests:

  • Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University’s physician assistant program
  • Duncan Wersinger, senior director, advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health
  • Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University’s Nursing Department

Then in our second hour, maternal morbidity refers to any complications or health problems that occur during pregnancy or childbirth. And despite incredible advancements in health sciences, severe maternal morbidity is on the rise locally, especially among Black women. A group of local leaders has been meeting regularly to try and address the issue of maternal morbidity.

We speak with two of them:

  • Tracy Webber, director of the Midwifery Division at University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Eva Pressman, Henry A. Thiede Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Rochester Medical Center
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.