12:00 Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?

1:00 Addressing severe maternal morbidity

As the shortage of primary care doctors continues, the job market is on the upswing for advanced practice providers. WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, hosts the show, where she and her panel of experts discuss the responsibilities and employment outlook for these jobs, and examine legislation that proposes more independence for these health care professionals.

Our guests:

Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University’s physician assistant program

Duncan Wersinger, senior director, advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health

Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University’s Nursing Department

Then in our second hour, maternal morbidity refers to any complications or health problems that occur during pregnancy or childbirth. And despite incredible advancements in health sciences, severe maternal morbidity is on the rise locally, especially among Black women. A group of local leaders has been meeting regularly to try and address the issue of maternal morbidity.

We speak with two of them:

