© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Life of Son House

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 7, 2015 at 4:54 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Geva Theatre is hosting a four-day festival that will celebrate the life of Son House, whose career was revived in Rochester. The festival will merge music, theatre, film, audio, and storytelling that will reflect on the career and musical influence of House who moved to Rochester in 1943. We preview the festival with our panel:

Tags

Arts & LifeMusicGeva Theatre1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson