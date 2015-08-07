Connections: The Life of Son House

Geva Theatre is hosting a four-day festival that will celebrate the life of Son House, whose career was revived in Rochester. The festival will merge music, theatre, film, audio, and storytelling that will reflect on the career and musical influence of House who moved to Rochester in 1943. We preview the festival with our panel:

Jenni Werner, Geva Theatre literary director

Dawn Kellog, Geva Theatre communication manager

Dan Beaumont, author of Preachin’ The Blues: The Life and Times of Son House