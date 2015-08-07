Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Life of Son House
Geva Theatre is hosting a four-day festival that will celebrate the life of Son House, whose career was revived in Rochester. The festival will merge music, theatre, film, audio, and storytelling that will reflect on the career and musical influence of House who moved to Rochester in 1943. We preview the festival with our panel:
- Jenni Werner, Geva Theatre literary director
- Dawn Kellog, Geva Theatre communication manager
- Dan Beaumont, author of Preachin’ The Blues: The Life and Times of Son House