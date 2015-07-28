Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Adam Frank on Pluto and Ignorance
We spend this hour talking with Adam Frank, astrophysicist and author from the University of Rochester. We're talking lessons from Pluto, and we'll dive into his recent commentary on embracing ignorance. (Or at least accepting that some questions of the universe will not be answered in our lifetime.)