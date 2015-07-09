Connections: Closing in on Pluto; ROC is Capital for a Day

In the first half of the show, we talk with astrophysicist Brian Koberlein. He participated in the National Science Foundation’s Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program, and one aim of the program is to convey the value of astronomical research to people.

We will ask him about the program and about the historic fly-by of Pluto that the New Horizons probe is expected to make on Tuesday, nearly nine and a half years after its launch in 2006. One of the first things we’ve learned about Pluto is that the surface of the dwarf planet is red.

Then we will talk with WXXI News reporters Brad Smith, Veronica Volk, and Michelle Faust who are following Governor Cuomo as he and his team are making their way around Rochester and the Finger Lakes as part of their “Capital for a Day” program.