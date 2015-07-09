© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Closing in on Pluto; ROC is Capital for a Day

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 9, 2015 at 4:32 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In the first half of the show, we talk with astrophysicist Brian Koberlein. He participated in the National Science Foundation’s Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program, and one aim of the program is to convey the value of astronomical research to people.

We will ask him about the program and about the historic fly-by of Pluto that the New Horizons probe is expected to make on Tuesday, nearly nine and a half years after its launch in 2006. One of the first things we’ve learned about Pluto is that the surface of the dwarf planet is red.

Then we will talk with WXXI News reporters Brad Smith, Veronica Volk, and Michelle Faust who are following Governor Cuomo as he and his team are making their way around Rochester and the Finger Lakes as part of their “Capital for a Day” program.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
