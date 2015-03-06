© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Arts Friday - Science on Screen; Rochester a Vibrant Arts City

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 6, 2015 at 3:30 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film, The Abyss, was released in 1989. The film was about deep water explorers trying to find an submarine, who instead come upon an alien species. What we want to know is, was the science behind the deep water exploration accurate?

That will be the discussion on Monday, March 16 when a screening of The Abyss is part of The Little Theatre’sScience on Screen series. Our guest today, Dr. Charles Fisher of Penn State University will lead that discussion, along with another discussion that day to discuss the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Also with us to discuss The Little event is Peter Wayner, PR and marketing coordinator at The Little.

Then, did you know Rochester was ranked the 20th most arts vibrant large city in America? That according to the National Center for Arts Research. So…what now? We brought in GevaTheatre Executive Director Tom Parrish to discuss this. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
