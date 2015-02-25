Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Fred Guterl Talks About How The Human Race May Be Wiped Out
The job of our guest, Fred Guterl, is to think about all the ways the human race is risking its own future. His book, The Fate of the Species, is a blunt, sometimes horrifying look at our future. From climate change to AI to superbugs to nuclear war, Guterl examines how likely it is that our race will be wiped out. So cheer up! Fred's a University of Rochester graduate who is now the executive editor of Scientific American. He's in town to deliver an address on this subject.