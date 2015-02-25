Connections: Fred Guterl Talks About How The Human Race May Be Wiped Out

The job of our guest, Fred Guterl, is to think about all the ways the human race is risking its own future. His book, The Fate of the Species, is a blunt, sometimes horrifying look at our future. From climate change to AI to superbugs to nuclear war, Guterl examines how likely it is that our race will be wiped out. So cheer up! Fred's a University of Rochester graduate who is now the executive editor of Scientific American. He's in town to deliver an address on this subject.