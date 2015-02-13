Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gap Elimination Adjustment - What is it?
Understanding the “three dirtiest words in education” – the Gap Elimination Adjustment. I have searched high and low for supporters; there aren’t many, but the GEA remains entrenched. The Cuomo administration has declined our requests to participate in this program, but we do have two guests:
- Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of Gananda Schools
- Jody Siegle, executive director of the Monroe County School Boards Association