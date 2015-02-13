Connections: Chinese New Year; Harley Students Going "Off the Grid"

We learn all about the Chinese New Year with the Democrat & Chronicle’s Mary Chao, who is working on a piece for next week. We’ll learn about traditions, culture, and cooking.

Then, third grade students are attempting to go off the grid at the Harley School. They are designing and building their own lamp for their desk, then wiring their classroom to be solar powered. The plan is to have the classroom "Off the Grid" before February break. We'll be joined by Chris Hartman from The Harley School and some students.





