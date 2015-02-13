© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Chinese New Year; Harley Students Going "Off the Grid"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 13, 2015 at 5:38 PM EST
We learn all about the Chinese New Year with the Democrat & Chronicle’s Mary Chao, who is working on a piece for next week. We’ll learn about traditions, culture, and cooking.

Then, third grade students are attempting to go off the grid at the Harley School. They are designing and building their own lamp for their desk, then wiring their classroom to be solar powered.  The plan is to have the classroom "Off the Grid" before February break. We'll be joined by Chris Hartman from The Harley School and some students.  


 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
