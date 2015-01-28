© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The Significance of Pope Francis

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 28, 2015 at 4:49 PM EST
We examine the significance of Pope Francis to the Catholic Church. His public statements appear to be significantly further left on social issues than his predecessor. But is that reflected in actual doctrine? Are there real changes afoot, or is this simply a Pope with a defter public touch? With us are:
 

  • Fr. George Heyman, president of St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry in Pittsford
  • Fr. Edward Salmon, McQuaid Jesuit High School
  • Nora Bradbury-Haehl, director of faith formation at St. Patrick's Church in Victor

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
