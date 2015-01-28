Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Significance of Pope Francis
We examine the significance of Pope Francis to the Catholic Church. His public statements appear to be significantly further left on social issues than his predecessor. But is that reflected in actual doctrine? Are there real changes afoot, or is this simply a Pope with a defter public touch? With us are:
- Fr. George Heyman, president of St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry in Pittsford
- Fr. Edward Salmon, McQuaid Jesuit High School
- Nora Bradbury-Haehl, director of faith formation at St. Patrick's Church in Victor