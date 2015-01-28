Connections: The Significance of Pope Francis

We examine the significance of Pope Francis to the Catholic Church. His public statements appear to be significantly further left on social issues than his predecessor. But is that reflected in actual doctrine? Are there real changes afoot, or is this simply a Pope with a defter public touch? With us are:





Fr. George Heyman, president of St. Bernard's School of Theology and Ministry in Pittsford

Fr. Edward Salmon, McQuaid Jesuit High School

Nora Bradbury-Haehl, director of faith formation at St. Patrick's Church in Victor



