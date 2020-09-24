Cuomo still waiting for federal action before closing state's deficit 

Governor Andrew Cuomo is responding to critics who say the state needs to make decisions on how to close its COVID-19 related multi billion dollar deficit. He says the federal government needs to provide relief, because it was the not the state’s fault.

Cuomo continues to blame what he says is the federal government’s mishandling of the coronavirus for New York’s deficit. The shortfall is largely a result of the economic shutdown to control the spread of the virus. He says he’s not ready to impose what he says would be devastating cuts, service reductions, new taxes and borrowing, saying it’s Washington that is “liable”.

“New York State is not liable,” Cuomo said. “If we were not in this governmental structure I would sue the federal government for gross negligence.”

Cuomo is still holding out for congressional action after the November elections, or for a new President, if Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins, to act.

On Wednesday, five government reform groups including Citizens Budget Commission, Reinvent Albany, and Common Cause, wrote a letter to Cuomo urging him to outline concrete steps to close what they estimate is a $9 billion dollar deficit.