Lt. Gov. Hochul on why she's not running for Congress

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 4, 2019 at 11:10 AM EDT
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is staying in her current job, even though some have called for her to run for the western New York congressional seat that’s vacant after Chris Collins resigned.

Collins pleaded guilty to federal charges related to insider trading.

Hochul spoke to WWXI’s Karen DeWitt.

