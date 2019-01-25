© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Lawmakers expected to strengthen gun control laws in N.Y.

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 25, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST
ny_guns1234.jpg
www.wkbw.com
/

The New York State Legislature is expected to strengthen the state’s gun control laws soon. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the measures include the so-called “red flag” bill and further restrictions on bump stocks.

Cuomo said the “red flag” measure would allow police to confiscate firearms from a home if someone living there is determined by law enforcement or school officials to potentially pose harm to themselves or others.

He also wants to extend the waiting period for background checks if there are any questions raised about the purchaser. 

“It’s not for everyone,” Cuomo said. “It’s for people who don’t pass (the background check).”

The governor also wants to pass further measures against bump stocks, devices used to turn automatic weapons into machine guns.  Using bump stocks is already banned in New York; the bill would bar the possession and sale of the devices.

Tags

Arts & Lifegun controlfirearms1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt