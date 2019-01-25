Lawmakers expected to strengthen gun control laws in N.Y.

The New York State Legislature is expected to strengthen the state’s gun control laws soon. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the measures include the so-called “red flag” bill and further restrictions on bump stocks.

Cuomo said the “red flag” measure would allow police to confiscate firearms from a home if someone living there is determined by law enforcement or school officials to potentially pose harm to themselves or others.

He also wants to extend the waiting period for background checks if there are any questions raised about the purchaser.

“It’s not for everyone,” Cuomo said. “It’s for people who don’t pass (the background check).”

The governor also wants to pass further measures against bump stocks, devices used to turn automatic weapons into machine guns. Using bump stocks is already banned in New York; the bill would bar the possession and sale of the devices.