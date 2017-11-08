© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Cuomo predicts even more Democratic wins in 2018

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published November 8, 2017 at 3:29 PM EST
12-8_cuomo-_matt_ryan_ny_now.jpeg

Governor Cuomo, one day after Democratic victories in elections in New York State and the nation, is calling on  warring democratic factions in the State Senate to unify.

Cuomo used some of his strongest language yet in urging rank and file Democrats in the State Senate to reunite with the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference, saying all need to put their “egos” aside.

“I’m calling for them to put their personal agendas aside and reunify, Cuomo said. “And if people have to lose a title or lose their office or lose their special license plate, I don’t really give a damn.”

Cuomo has in the past touted his bipartisan deals with Republicans who rule the Senate, with the help of the breakaway Democrats. The governor did not specifically say he would help Democrats campaign against GOP Senators. But he says wins by Democrats in the county executive races in the New York City suburbs of Westchester and Nassau foretell more wins for all Democrats in 2018.   

The governor says he hopes he’ll be included in those victories next year. He says he intends to seek re election.

“Being governor is my dream job,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also took some shots at Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican who lost his bid for reelection to Democrat George Latimer.  Astorino unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo for governor in 2014 and is likely now out of the running for a rematch in 2018

“He was trounced, trounced,” said Cuomo.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
