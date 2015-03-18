Cuomo Dips in Poll to Lowest Job Approval Ranking

A new poll finds Governor Cuomo is at his lowest ranking since taking office , with signs that the governor’s feud with the teacher’s union is taking it’s toll.

Cuomo’s job approval rating stands at 50%, down 8 points just from last December, before the legislative session began and the governor began a more public fued with the state’s teachers unions, says Quinnipiac University spokesman Mickey Carroll.

“It’s not very good,” said Carroll. “A governor should do better than 50 .

The poll also asked who voters trusted more, the governor or the teachers union. 55% sided with the teachers, just 28% said they trusted Cuomo. Cuomo has called the teachers union and their allies part of bloated bureaucracy that needs to be broken, teachers have responded with mass rallies at the Capitol and around the state, as well as negative TV ads.

The poll comes as Cuomo announced a tow way ethics agreement with the Assembly. The Senate needs to sign on in order for it to become law.