Software company expands in Rochester and plans to add up to 100 new jobs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 29, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
A software company is expanding in Rochester and expects to create up to 100 new jobs over the next five years.

Officials with Calero-MDSL officially opened their new headquarters on University Ave, moving from Henrietta, which is where the company was founded more than 20 years ago. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was in town for the opening.

Calero-MDSL has more than 800 employees, including operations in Phoenix, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company focuses on developing services for telecom and wireless expense monitoring, call accounting and managed mobility services.

Empire State Development is providing tax credits for the project in exchange for job creation commitments. Monroe County, the city of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise also helped with the expansion effort.

To address COVID-19 safety guidelines, Claero-MDSL is using a rotating day schedule in their new space to meet social distancing rules.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman