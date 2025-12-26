Over two dozen New York counties under state of emergency amid winter storm

This is a developing story.

A state of emergency has been declared across New York ahead of a winter storm that could bring between six and 12 inches of snow to parts of the Southern Tier.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in over two dozen counties Friday afternoon. The state of emergency includes Broome, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego counties, where a winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. In Pennsylvania, a winter storm warning is also in effect in Wayne and Pike counties until Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Tompkins, Tioga, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties, where residents can expect snow, sleet and icy conditions into Saturday.

New York City, Long Island and parts of the Mid-Hudson region will also see heavy snow. Parts of the state could see as much as two inches of snow an hour.

State officials are advising residents to avoid travel during the winter storm until late Saturday morning, and to take precautions if they must travel, such as keeping a flashlight, food and water in the vehicle.

Strong winds also are anticipated with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible and localized gusts possibly reaching 50 mph, which could result in power outages.

New Yorkers can sign up for weather and emergency alerts by texting their county’s name to 333111.