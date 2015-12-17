© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Iberdrola, RG&E Under A New Name

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published December 17, 2015 at 3:38 PM EST
avangrid_logo.jpg

The USA subsidiary of the worldwide utility that owns RG and E and 7 others in New York and New England has a new name.

Iberdrola is now Avangrid. The company formed when Iberdrola USA and UIL Holdings merged.

In a statement, the company says it will have 30-billion dollars in assets in wind energy, utilities and natural gas storage.

The combined company will operate in 28 states.

avangrid_us_asset_map.jpg
Credit avangrid
Avangrid US assets

Brad Smith
Brad Smith won the Cortland County (NY) spelling bee as a seventh grader from Homer High, in a championship broadcast live on local radio. Brad’s been trying to relive the “magnificent” (winning word) moment ever since.
