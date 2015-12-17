Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Iberdrola, RG&E Under A New Name
The USA subsidiary of the worldwide utility that owns RG and E and 7 others in New York and New England has a new name.
Iberdrola is now Avangrid. The company formed when Iberdrola USA and UIL Holdings merged.
In a statement, the company says it will have 30-billion dollars in assets in wind energy, utilities and natural gas storage.
The combined company will operate in 28 states.