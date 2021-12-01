Keith Urban, Robert Plant CMAC shows on sale
As we head into an uncertain 2022, summer outdoor venues are making plans.
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has announced a 7 p.m. July 10 concert with country stars Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress. Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at ticketmaster.com.
CMAC also has an 8 p.m. June 1 date set for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, with tickets for the public on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
The venue also has a 6:30 p.m. July 1 date on sale now for the Tedeschi Trucks Band, a show that has been rescheduled from two dates this past summer.
Darien Lake has also announced one new show for next summer, country music performer Morgan Wallen on 7:30 p.m. June 25.
As this past summer’s season fell apart due to COVID-19, the venue announced new dates this summer for several shows, including:
- The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald, 7:30 June 18.
- The Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m. July 3.
- Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
Those shows are all on sale now at ticketmaster.com.