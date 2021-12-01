Keith Urban, Robert Plant CMAC shows on sale

As we head into an uncertain 2022, summer outdoor venues are making plans.

Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has announced a 7 p.m. July 10 concert with country stars Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress . Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at ticketmaster.com .

CMAC also has an 8 p.m. June 1 date set for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss , with tickets for the public on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

The venue also has a 6:30 p.m. July 1 date on sale now for the Tedeschi Trucks Band , a show that has been rescheduled from two dates this past summer.

Darien Lake has also announced one new show for next summer, country music performer Morgan Wallen on 7:30 p.m. June 25.

As this past summer’s season fell apart due to COVID-19, the venue announced new dates this summer for several shows, including:

The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald, 7:30 June 18.

The Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m. July 3.

Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

Those shows are all on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

