Scott Regan "retires" today...partially....

The old expression "All Good Things Must Come to its end" is bittersweet at best, and today is no exception. After more than 20 years hosting Open Tunings on The Route (WRUR and WITH), Scott Regan is hanging up his headphones...partially. Scott is stepping aside from his weekday hosting of the show to pursue some well deserved time for other projects and things. Scott will continue to host Open Tunings with Scott Regan on Saturdays, from 10AM to Noon, which will also move from a "best of format" to a new show each week.

When Scott started the show, it was a new endeavor for him and for what would become a new sound in the Rochester area. Scott uses his musical knowledge and curiosity to bring music that you don't normally hear on other radio stations, and at the time of his debut, this was even more evident than it is now. In addition to the music, he also brought in artists and guests, from local performers to some major talent, some before people knew who they were.

The morning music on The Route will continue with Jann Nyffeler and Tony Brown hosting in the interim, bringing you great music to start your day on The Route, starting November 2nd.

Be sure to tune in on Friday, October 30th, for this historic day on the Route and continue to enjoy Open Tunings with Scott Regan Saturdays, at 10AM, starting on Halloween Day.