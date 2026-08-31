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Connections

Perspective on the new assisted suicide law

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 31, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT
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12:00: Perspective on the new assisted suicide law

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

Medically assisted suicide is now legally available in New York State. New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act — which allows terminally ill patients with fewer than six months to live to end their lives — took effect August 5. An upcoming forum explores the nuances, complexities, and "deeply human experiences" involved in the choice. We discuss those subjects with our guests:

  • Alida Merrill, BSN, MPH, MSMFT, hospice nurse and adjunct professor at the School of Nursing at St. John Fisher University
  • Jennifer Sanfilippo, MBA, end-of-life doula
  • Mandi Zucker, executive director of End of Life Choices New York

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's series of special rebroadcasts includes some of Evan Dawson's favorite interviews. We begin with a remarkable conversation with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley. In this episode, Shawley gives a general's perspective on the firing of female military leaders, among a range of other issues. Our guest:

  • Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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