12:00: Perspective on the new assisted suicide law

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': How the Trump administration has changed foreign policy

Medically assisted suicide is now legally available in New York State. New York's Medical Aid in Dying Act — which allows terminally ill patients with fewer than six months to live to end their lives — took effect August 5. An upcoming forum explores the nuances, complexities, and "deeply human experiences" involved in the choice. We discuss those subjects with our guests:



Alida Merrill, BSN, MPH, MSMFT, hospice nurse and adjunct professor at the School of Nursing at St. John Fisher University

Jennifer Sanfilippo, MBA, end-of-life doula

Mandi Zucker, executive director of End of Life Choices New York

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's series of special rebroadcasts includes some of Evan Dawson's favorite interviews. We begin with a remarkable conversation with retired U.S. Army Major General Jami Shawley. In this episode, Shawley gives a general's perspective on the firing of female military leaders, among a range of other issues. Our guest:



Jami Shawley, retired U.S. Army major general

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.