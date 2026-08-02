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France's famed Bordeaux wine country has been charred by wildfire

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published August 2, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Southwest France has seen wildfires in the past. But the fires that raged last week and scorched 100,000 acres are something new to the region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley