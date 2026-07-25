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India's 'Cockroach' student movement shakes up national education system

NPR | By Omkar Khandekar,
Scott Simon
Published July 25, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

Protests in India are growing as the government and the Cockroach Janta ("People's") Party negotiate over reforms to the education system.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Omkar Khandekar
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon