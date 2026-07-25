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Breakfast in Nigeria:  Akara

NPR | By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published July 25, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

Golden, crisp, and deeply rooted—from the kitchens of Nigeria to breakfast tables across the Americas—discover how Akara crossed oceans in the hands of the enslaved

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.