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Fire tears through Bangkok pub, killing 27 people

NPR | By Michael Sullivan
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

A fire engulfed a beer hall in Bangkok early Monday, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan