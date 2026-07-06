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Ayatollah's funeral procession begins in Iran

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:16 AM EDT

Iran begins the funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.