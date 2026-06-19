International Plaza to premiere Queens of Comedy event for Juneteenth

Rochester’s International Plaza has always operated and planned events with a single a mission in mind: uplifting every voice that forms the symphony of our community.

"We are constantly trying to find ways to really represent and highlight marginalized and often not seen voices within our community, and not spoken about, and not clearly addressed voices," explains Jason Barber, the plaza’s site manager with the Ibero-American Development Corporation.

The plaza will host a pilot event honoring Juneteenth. Barber says the upcoming Queens of Comedy event on Sunday will not only be the first women-led comedy event at the plaza—it will be the first comedy event ever.

Yolanda Smilez—speaking to WXXI under her stage name—is one of the names in the lineup. She is among a group of the funniest women in the region who will take to the stage Sunday.

She says her experience singing in her church choir ensured she wasn't shy when she tried standup for the first time. However, she did have to contend with a longtime stigma: "women aren't funny".

"Female comedians understand that comedy is a male sport, and we have to always make our voice big and loud, and it's always been a place of proving ourselves that we are funny," she shares with WXXI's Mikhaela Singleton.

Still, she learned to persevere and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

"I always tell every person who comes to ask me—and I'd tell any young lady who will watch us on Sunday—just do it," she says.

"When you're trying to find who you are in comedy, be honest with yourself. Put every fear behind you, every doubt that you may have, if you're funny or not, and just say what's on your mind.'

The event will also honor the late Evans J. "Whispers" Buntly—a local event host and promoter who had the original idea to being the Queens of Comedy to the International Plaza spotlight. Yolanda Smilez says this is an especially painful time for her, having lost her little brother exactly one year ago.

In an uncertain time in the world where many are struggling, she offers this:

“Experiencing grief and pushing through it to make others laugh in the midst of your own pain is a gift, and I think being able to honor those who have passed away and those who are hurting, who are dealing with silent depression, mental illness, all the things that life is throwing at them, maybe financially, just giving them a moment of relief, of saying laughter is here," she says.

"No matter what you've been or going through, you will smile again."

The Queens of Comedy Juneteenth celebration will start at 1 p.m. at the International Plaza. It will also feature food and vendors. Visit the city info page for more information.

