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Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
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Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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