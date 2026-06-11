Hochstein at High Falls Summer Concert Series

Hochstein at High Falls is a lunch hour summer concert series features the sounds of local musicians in the city’s High Falls District.

Hosted by Hannah Maier of The Route/WRUR 88.5, the concerts begin at 12:10 pm at Granite Mills Park, near the Pont du Rennes bridge.

Concerts take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the rain location at MCC Downtown Campus will be announced by 10:30 am on Hochstein’s website and via Hochstein’s social media. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and lunch. Each performance will run approximately 40 minutes.

Parking Info: Public parking is available at the High Falls Parking Garage.

Hochstein at High Falls Summer 2026

The Hochstein at High Falls concerts include:

June 11 – Pluck

June 18 – Candy

June 25 – Watkins and the Rapiers

July 9 – John Dady

July 16 – Debbie Kendrick Project

July 23 – A Girl Named Genny

July 30 – Public Water Supply

August 6 – Tyler Westcott & Friends

The Hochstein at High Falls concert series started in June 2009. Since its inception, the series has brought together an eclectic mix of performers—from local favorites to emerging artists. Click here for a history of past concerts over the years.

Hochstein at High Falls concerts are presented by High Falls Business Association, The Hochstein School, and The Route/WRUR 88.5. Hochstein at High Falls concerts are also made possible by a number of local organizations, including Brandtatorship, LaBella Associates, and Monroe Community College.