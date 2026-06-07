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A viral mosquito-killing laser device could be coming to the U.S.

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published June 7, 2026 at 9:32 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Ross Andersen of "The Atlantic" about a Chinese mosquito-killing laser and when it might be available in the U.S.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe