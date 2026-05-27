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President Trump's whiplash diplomacy on Iran continues

NPR | By A Martínez,
Franco Ordoñez
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:39 AM EDT

After a weekend of diplomatic whiplash, uncertainty remains around where President Trump's negotiations to end the war with Iran stands.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez