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Supreme Court decides to keeps abortion pill mifepristone available by telehealth

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin,
Michel Martin
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

The Supreme Court has issued an order that keeps the abortion drug mifepristone available through telehealth prescriptions -- for now.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin