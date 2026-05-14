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Iran implements new system to collect fees from ships in Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Iran has set up a new agency to collect tolls from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam