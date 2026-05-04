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Trump says he's reviewing offer from Iran but keeps military action on the table

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Leila Fadel
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

President Trump says he is reviewing a new offer from Iran though virtually zero details have been made public.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel