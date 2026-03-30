Xerox gets a new CEO

Steve Bandrowczak is stepping down as Xerox's CEO, and the company's board has tapped current president and chief operating officer Louie Pastor to be his successor, effective immediately.

A news release from Xerox said Pastor played a central role in advancing company strategy and driving operational performance.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO and lead Xerox into its next chapter,” Pastor said in a statement. “Steve’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s foundation and positioning Xerox for long‑term success. We have a strong team and a clear focus on execution. I look forward to driving results and delivering on our priorities.”

Bandrowczak was named CEO in the summer of 2022 after the death of then-CEO John Visentin. Before that, he was the company's president and chief operating officer.

provided photo / Xerox Steve Bandrowczak, who has stepped down as CEO for Xerox.

Scott Letier, chairman of Xerox's board, thanked Bandrowczak for his leadership at a pivotal time for the company. His tenure included the acquisitions and integration of Lexmark and ITsavvy.

He also welcomed Pastor to his new role.

“Louie brings a strong combination of operational discipline, strategic insight, and deep familiarity with Xerox," Letier said. "Throughout his time with the company, he has played a central role in advancing our strategy, strengthening our operating model, and driving enterprise-wide transformation. The Board is confident that Louie’s leadership and focus on execution will position Xerox well as we continue to build momentum and deliver on our strategic and financial objectives.”