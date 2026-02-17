Moehle suspends bid for reelection as Brighton supervisor

Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle has suspended his reelection campaign, a move that came less than two weeks after the Brighton Democratic Committee designated Town Board member Nate Salzman as its supervisor candidate.

Moehle announced his decision in a post on the Substack publishing platform.

"I am grateful to everyone who has supported me and the community in our work and to everyone who has given selfless service to Brighton," Moehle said in the two-paragraph post.

Moehle, 70, is in his eighth term as supervisor. He previously was Brighton’s town attorney for 18 years.

Salzman, 33, narrowly beat Moehle for the Brighton Democratic Committee's designation, pulling in 50.4% of the vote. He's a first-term Town Board member.