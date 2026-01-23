As storm gets closer, governor issues state of emergency for NY

In anticipation of the massive winter storm on its way, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued a state of emergency for all of New York.

She said that will allow the state to coordinate more closely with local governments and speed up the process of deploying state resources into municipalities where they are needed.

Hochul also said thousands of utility workers are on standby if there are power outages.

“This will ensure that all of our local partners and agencies have the resources they need to keep New Yorkers safe and to get through this weather event,” she said.

In addition to heavy snowfall in some spots, it will be dangerously cold. Hochul said parts of the North Country will have wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero.

Around Rochester, there will be varying amounts of snow, and the bitter cold will be constant, with temperatures mainly in the single digits for much of the weekend.

Hochul said this is not a weather event to be taken lightly.

“Frostbite can set in literally within five minutes of exposure, as well as hypothermia,” she said.

Hochul is encouraging all New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecasts, follow all travel advisories and warnings from local governments, and stock up on supplies for the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts, including cold weather and winter weather advisories in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday and a winter storm watch in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday.

Hochul said the frigid conditions will stick around well after the storm moves on Monday or Tuesday.

“Anticipate another week of really cold temperatures, not as severe as this weekend, but we're not going to be out of this for a while, so hunker down, change your habits, try to minimize your time outside,” she said.