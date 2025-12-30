© 2026 WXXI News
Masks are now required for Rochester Regional Health visitors and patients

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST

Rochester Regional Health is requiring all patients, visitors, and team members to wear masks in clinical settings due to a rise in respiratory viruses.

The requirement became effective Tuesday morning and will be in place for about a month at all of the system's hospitals, ambulatory practices, and extended care settings, including home care, according to a notice on the health system's website.

Rochester Regional's hospitals include Rochester General and Unity; United Memorial Medical in Batavia, Genesee County; Clifton Springs in Ontario County; and Newark-Wayne Community in Newark, Wayne County.

Hospital officials will monitor the situation and adjust the requirement as safety allows.

Rochester Regional said it is seeing higher flu-related hospitalizations, more patients requiring isolation, and increased illness among care teams. Those conditions, the notice said, carry added risk for patients with complex or chronic health needs.
