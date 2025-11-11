© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Muslims celebrate Zohran Mamdani's historic win

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 11, 2025 at 9:18 AM EST
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.
Heather Khalifa
/
AP
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.

12:00: Muslims celebrate Zohran Mamdani's historic win

1:00: Shortage in firefighters puts public safety at risk

The former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester says New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory is a seismic event for the Muslim community. Some of the ads late in the campaign depicted Mamdani as anti-American, and one ad declared that electing Mamdani would bring the next 9/11. We discuss the significance of Mamdani's victory and the themes that surfaced in the campaign. Our guest:

  • Sareer A. Fazili, past president of the Islamic Center of Rochester and the Monroe County Bar Association, and practicing lawyer

Then in our second hour, volunteering is at its lowest level in decades in the United States. In some communities, this marks a possible crisis: rural hospitals are struggling and could close, and emergency relief dollars are harder to come by. Volunteer firefighting is a lifeline for many small towns. We check in on the efforts to increase volunteerism — especially where it's needed most. Our guests:

  • Bill DiFabio, 3rd assistant chief of the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department  
  • Matt Kelly, EMS captain of the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and EMT for Yates County Ambulance  
  • Rebecca Case, firefighter/EMT with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and junior at Keuka College
  • Alvin Leid, firefighter with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department  
  • Lily Stewart, firefighter/EMT with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and sophomore at Keuka College 

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is live streamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
